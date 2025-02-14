The Chicago Bulls have no plans to make significant changes to their leadership this offseason, according to a report from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Despite ongoing struggles, team ownership remains committed to vice president Arturas Karnisovas, general manager Marc Eversley, and head coach Billy Donovan.

Cowley reports that despite an internal directive to “fix it,” the organization still believes Karnisovas is the right person to lead the franchise.

“The Sun-Times reported last year that this has been the mentality of the Reinsdorfs to Karnisovas, and while patience might be running a bit thinner than it was over the previous two seasons, the belief is that Karnisovas is the right guy for the job,” Cowley said.

Since Karnisovas took over as executive vice president of basketball operations in 2020, the Bulls have posted a 178-195 record, averaging 35.6 wins per season. The team has remained in a state of mediocrity — competitive enough to stay in the play-in conversation but unable to make a deep postseason run. Under Karnisovas’ leadership, Chicago has reached the playoffs just once, during the 2021-22 season, when the Bulls won 46 games before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round in five games.

Bulls maintain faith in current leadership despite ongoing struggles

Donovan’s job security also appears stable, as he continues to have strong support from both the front office and ownership.

“Donovan, especially, is well-liked by both the front office and ownership, with all involved impressed with the way he flipped the offensive playing style so dramatically in just one season, as well as the relationships he has developed within the locker room,” Cowley said.

Chicago’s offense has made significant strides this season, ranking in the top 10 in points per game with 116 and top three in three-pointers made per game with 15.8 while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Last season, the Bulls struggled offensively, ranking in the bottom half of the league with 112.3 points per game, 11.5 made threes, and a 35.8% shooting efficiency from deep.

However, defensive issues have plagued the team, contributing to their current 22-33 record. The Bulls allow opponents to score 122 points per game, the second-worst mark in the league. Their defensive struggles have kept them hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff race, currently sitting at the 10th seed as they approach the All-Star break in San Francisco.

Despite the team’s underwhelming results, Bulls ownership remains committed to the current leadership structure. With Karnisovas, Eversley, and Donovan all seemingly safe for now, the pressure will be on Chicago’s front office to find a way to turn things around.