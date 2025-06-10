Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball just proved that they’re not just basketball stars; they can light up the stage, too! At the 2025 BET Awards, the Ball brothers delivered an electrifying live performance of “Tweaker,” a track that LiAngelo originally wrote and performed. It quickly became one of the standout moments of the night, and social media was buzzing.

With Kevin Hart pumping up the crowd from the host podium, Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball brought a fresh energy and undeniable swagger to their performance. The audience was clearly excited, but the real fireworks happened online, where clips of their act went viral in no time. For fans of both the NBA and hip-hop, watching Lonzo switch from no-look passes to no-look bars was unforgettable.

One clip captured the crowd going wild as the beat dropped, and fans jumped on social media to share their reactions. One user quipped, “Song cooked lmaooo,” while another playfully dubbed LiAngelo “G League YoungBoy,” blending his basketball journey with rap flair. Others couldn’t help but praise Lonzo Ball's unexpected dance moves, with one tweet saying, “Lonzo is a great dancer.”

The responses were a mix of light-hearted teasing and genuine excitement. In a world where athletes often venture into music with varying degrees of success, the Ball brothers truly nailed it. The energy in the crowd and their chemistry made “Tweaker” feel like more than just a side project; it was a bold statement.

Article Continues Below

Since its release in January, “Tweaker” has been making waves in locker rooms across the NBA and NFL. It’s been featured in pregame playlists and Instagram stories, gaining traction everywhere. Big names like Cardi B, Cam’ron, and Drake have reportedly given the track a shout-out — and when you have that kind of endorsement, you know it’s more than just a passing trend.

The performance capped off an awards show packed with boldfaced names from pop culture, making for a heady mix of sports and entertainment. The greats of basketball, including LeBron James, Angel Reese, A’ja Wilson, Jayson Tatum, and Anthony Edwards, were honored — a reminder that athletes also shape culture as much as they wow on the court.

With their first appearance on the BET stage, Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball have added a surprising twist to their story. Once mainly known for their father's antics and their own NBA careers, the brothers are now carving out their own identity, microphone in hand.

And judging by the excitement surrounding “Tweaker,” it seems this won’t be the last time they grab the spotlight off the court.