The current play-in game exit carousel for the Chicago Bulls may have fans reminiscing about the team's golden era of the 1990s, when they were led by icon Michael Jordan. No team in NBA history has reached the dominant heights of those Bulls team, which three-peated not once but twice in the decade with Jordan at the helm.

Still, not everything was sunshine and rainbows behind the scenes for those Chicago teams.

Recently, former Bulls player and current team announcer Stacey King recalled an incident when Bill Cartwright got heated with Jordan.

“(Jordan is) walking off to side, he’s yelling at him, screaming at, ‘catch the damn ball. I’m not gonna throw you a ball again,'” said King, per his Gimme The Hot Sauce podcast, via HoopsHype. “So, and then it got a little bit more intense and then finally Bill just snapped and he says, “Hey, let me tell you something. You ever talk to me like that again, I’m gonna rip your damn head off. No one talks to me like that. You’ll never talk.'”

King also noted that Jordan “did not expect that reaction from Bill because Bill is such a mild-mannered guy.”

A turbulent locker room for the Bulls

As ESPN's 2020 documentary “The Last Dance” in some ways cast a light on, the Chicago Bulls didn't always get along with one another even when they were at the height of their dynastic run in the 1990s.

Cartwright was a member of the Bulls' first three-peat teams from 1991-1993, and left after the 1994 season, which Jordan missed due to committing to play baseball.

Throughout history, great teams including the Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O'Neal Los Angeles Lakers haven't always had the greatest chemistry with one another off the court.

However, wants fans and NBA history tend to remember is what happened on the hardwood, and there can be no denying what Jordan and the Bulls were able to accomplish between those four lines.