Derrick Rose is from Chicago, and the Chicago Bulls drafted him with the #1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. The GOAT debate in the NBA is primarily between LeBron James and Michael Jordan, so because of Rose's ties to the Windy City, one would imagine that his GOAT is Jordan, who won six NBA championships with the Bulls. Well, Jordan used to be Rose's GOAT, but not anymore. Now, it's Isiah Thomas.

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas were big rivals back in the day, and Derrick Rose has Thomas as his GOAT because of his success against Jordan and other elite players in that era. The fact that he is also from the Windy City doesn't hurt either.

“My GOAT now is Isiah Thomas because he’s from Chicago,” Rose said, according to an article from Hoops Hype. “The only guy who beat Magic [Johnson], Mike [Jordan], and [Larry] Bird all in their prime at 6-3. Chicago’s way of doing s**t.”

Jordan used to be Rose's GOAT, but something changed. It doesn't sound like it has anything to do with Jordan's skill, but moreso the fact that Rose doesn't see a lot of himself in MJ. They are two very different players, and that has played a role in Rose's pick for his greatest player of all time.

“I used to say MJ, but it wasn’t MJ,” Rose continued. “I said it because I was intrigued by his story and how he won. But I’m not a two-guard. I don’t score like him at all. So it was just me just admiring his story.”

Isiah Thomas isn't a player that comes up very often when discussing the greatest player of all time. He is certainly one of the better players to ever play the game, but he doesn't earn the GOAT claim often. However, fellow Chicagoan Derrick Rose loves the way that Thomas approached the game, and he thinks that he is the best to ever do it.