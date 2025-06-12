The New York Knicks reached out to the Chicago Bulls for an interview request for head coach Billy Donovan. Unfortunately, their efforts fell short.

New York has been active in their head coaching search after firing Tom Thibodeau. This comes even after reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000, making their decision to move on from Thibodeau a huge one.

They have since contacted multiple NBA teams about being able to interview their head coaches, such as Jason Kidd and Ime Udoka among others. However, every team has denied their requests as they will have to look elsewhere for their next leader at the helm. The Bulls followed suit as they rejected the team's request to interview Donovan, per Chicago insider K.C. Johnson.

“The Knicks requested permission to speak to Billy Donovan for their coaching vacancy but were denied, per sources. The Bulls value Donovan highly for his coaching acumen, communication skills and ability to connect with players and all members of organization,” Johnson wrote.

What's next for Knicks after failed attempt at Billy Donovan

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan yells at an official during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More New York Knicks News
Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder shown during a time out during the game against the Miami Heat during the first half at State Farm Arena.
Knicks denied permission to speak with Hawks’ Quin Snyder for HC vacancyBenedetto Vitale ·
John Calipari poses for a photo with New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) girlfriend Jordyn Woods and his father Karl Towns Senior before the third quarter between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
John Calipari bluntly dismisses rumors around Knicks jobScotty White ·
In middle is Kevin Durant in Suns jersey. On one side of him is Durant photoshopped in Spurs jersey (number 35), on other side he is photoshopped in Timberwolves jersey (number 35).
Ranking Kevin Durant trade destinations among 5 ‘most interested’ teamsBailey Bassett ·
Leon Rose, William Wesley, James Dolan with blacked-out silouhettes around them and Madison Square Garden behind them and an orange stripe
Sources: How Leon Rose, Knicks’ relationships are aiding coaching searchKris Pursiainen ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center.
Knicks rumors: New York not eyeing Kevin Durant trade, says insiderBenedetto Vitale ·
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center.
Insider suggests Knicks might not stop pursuing Jason KiddZachary Draves ·

It's significant for the Bulls to highly view Billy Donovan in a positive light. So much so that they rejected the Knicks' request to interview him.

Donovan has been the Bulls' head coach since 2020, leading them to the NBA playoffs in 2022, their first appearance since 2017. However, Chicago has been unable to return to the postseason, falling short in the play-in tournament.

In the meantime, the Knicks will continue the search for their next head coach. Whether or not any team will approve one of their requests to interview their coach, New York will have someone leading at the helm for the 2025-26 season.

New York has championship aspirations after reaching the East Finals. Falling short of the NBA Finals by two games, they are aware that they have a lot of work to do if they wish to elevate themselves into championship status.