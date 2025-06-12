The New York Knicks reached out to the Chicago Bulls for an interview request for head coach Billy Donovan. Unfortunately, their efforts fell short.

New York has been active in their head coaching search after firing Tom Thibodeau. This comes even after reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000, making their decision to move on from Thibodeau a huge one.

They have since contacted multiple NBA teams about being able to interview their head coaches, such as Jason Kidd and Ime Udoka among others. However, every team has denied their requests as they will have to look elsewhere for their next leader at the helm. The Bulls followed suit as they rejected the team's request to interview Donovan, per Chicago insider K.C. Johnson.

“The Knicks requested permission to speak to Billy Donovan for their coaching vacancy but were denied, per sources. The Bulls value Donovan highly for his coaching acumen, communication skills and ability to connect with players and all members of organization,” Johnson wrote.

What's next for Knicks after failed attempt at Billy Donovan

It's significant for the Bulls to highly view Billy Donovan in a positive light. So much so that they rejected the Knicks' request to interview him.

Donovan has been the Bulls' head coach since 2020, leading them to the NBA playoffs in 2022, their first appearance since 2017. However, Chicago has been unable to return to the postseason, falling short in the play-in tournament.

In the meantime, the Knicks will continue the search for their next head coach. Whether or not any team will approve one of their requests to interview their coach, New York will have someone leading at the helm for the 2025-26 season.

New York has championship aspirations after reaching the East Finals. Falling short of the NBA Finals by two games, they are aware that they have a lot of work to do if they wish to elevate themselves into championship status.