The Florida Panthers were hoping for a much better result on Saturday than the unfortunate fate they suffered in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, and Conn Smythe Trophy candidate Sam Bennett was doing his part to make sure it happened.

The Panthers forward scored his 15th goal of the postseason in the opening 20 minutes of Game 5 on Saturday evening, increasing Florida's lead to 2-0. He picked up a loose puck after Matthew Tkachuk's shot was blocked and whistled a shot through the pads of goaltender Calvin Pickard.

In doing so, he actually destroyed the camera in the net with a perfectly placed shot that shattered the glass.

He also became just the fourth active player in the NHL today to have reached 15 goals in a single postseason. His Panthers teammate Brad Marchand had given the Panthers a 1-0 lead earlier in the period with his fifth goal of the Stanley Cup Final, joining Mario Lemieux as the only two players in League history to have scored at least five goals in a Cup Final series multiple times.

Bennett, Marchand are pending Panthers free agents

Article Continues Below
More Florida Panthers News
Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand (63) celebrates scoring during the third period with defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) and forward Eetu Luostarinen (27) against the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place
Panthers’ Brad Marchand stuns Oilers with sick 2nd goal in Game 5Michael Whitaker ·
Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand (63) celebrates scoring during the first period against the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Panthers’ Brad Marchand replicates wild feat last seen in 1994 with Game 5 goalRexwell Villas ·
Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand (63) breaks a stick in front of Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Panthers’ Brad Marchand issues eye-opening admission on 2025 Stanley Cup FinalMichael Whitaker ·
Florida Panthers forward Anton Lundell (15) controls the puck against Edmonton Oilers right wing Connor Brown (28) during the third period in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Panthers’ Anton Lundell gets real on continued postseason success early in careerBenjamin Adducchio ·
Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice looks on during the third period against the Edmonton Oilers in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Panthers’ Paul Maurice hypes ‘great’ Stanley Cup Final despite Game 4 heartbreakerChristopher Hennessy ·
Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart (13) attempts a wrap around against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) and defenseman Brett Kulak (27) during the second period in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Panthers’ Sam Reinhart finds silver lining from stunning Game 4 loss to OilersChristopher Hennessy ·
Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett (9) celebrates scoring during the first period against the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Both Bennett and Marchand are eligible to enter unrestricted free agency when the calendar turns to July, and not only have both players staked a legitimate case to be named the winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy, but they've also both helped to boost their price tag.

Bennett is playing in his third consecutive Stanley Cup Final and is in the final season of the four-year contract he signed in Florida after having previously played for the Calgary Flames.

Meanwhile, Marchand was acquired from the Boston Bruins at the NHL Trade Deadline and has become one of the most valuable additions that any NHL club has made in recent memory for a stretch postseason run. He's playing as if he were 10 years younger and with all of the energy and tenacity he displayed as a rookie with the Bruins in the 2011 postseason that resulted in the franchise's first championship since the days of Bobby Orr in the early 1970s.