The Minnesota Timberwolves have been so close yet so far away two years in a row now. The team lost in the Western Conference Finals for the second straight season. After their loss last season, big changes were made in the offseason. The team traded Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Even more drastic moves could come this go around, perhaps even a Rudy Gobert trade.

Gobert is a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, but he is also pricey, regressing, and offensively challenged. Many fans wanted the team to trade him last season instead of Towns. A full-blown rebuild seems unlikely in Minnesota, and a trade of any kind involving Gobert probably won't happen.

It certainly isn't out of the question, though, especially because the Timberwolves want to bring back Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naz Reid, and Randle. The former of those players is an unrestricted free agent, and the latter two have player options on their contracts. So could a Gobert trade to the Chicago Bulls make sense?

Bulls possible package to trade for Rudy Gobert

Bulls receive: Rudy Gobert

Timberwolves receive: Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, two second-round picks

The Bulls' big three of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic never worked out like it was supposed to. In fact, the trio only made the playoffs together one time. The team finally decided to blow it up, and the Bulls traded DeRozan and LaVine to the Sacramento Kings in separate deals.

Nikola Vucevic likely isn't far from being moved, either. Vucevic fits what the Bulls like to do. The team fires a lot of 3-pointers, and the Montenegrin is one of the best deep-ball shooters in the NBA.

However, he will be 35 years old next season, and he only has one year left on his deal. Additionally, Vucevic's play has slipped in recent years, and the team could use a change of direction at the center position.

Gobert would certainly offer that for Chicago. While the big man is limited to put-backs and alley-oops on offense, he is still one of the best defense players in the league.

The Stifle Tower was down to 1.4 blocks per game last year, but he still has some gas in the tank as an elite rim protector. The Bulls need defensive help. Their roster has plenty of offensive-minded players, such as Coby White, Kevin Huerter, Josh Giddey, and Matas Buzelis. Gobert could help make up for any defensive shortcomings the team may have.

Even after this trade, the Bulls would still have tons of cap space to make another splashy move in free agency. As of now, Chicago is a ways away from competing, but they have the resources to make the moves that can get them back into the playoffs next year.

Would the Timberwolves trade Rudy Gobert?

It would come as a major surprise if the Timberwolves traded Gobert, especially considering that they traded their other center – Towns – last offseason. However, it isn't completely unrealistic. As noted above, Gobert is on the downhill turn of his career. While still a great defender, he isn't as dominant on that end as he once was.

Luckily for the Timberwolves, the team has plenty of other defensive stalwarts. Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Jaylen Clark, and Alexander-Walker are all elite on that end, but the team needs to give Edwards a little bit of help on offense. Vucevic is more of an offensive-minded big.

Additionally, the team might need to make space for Reid or risk losing the 25-year-old in free agency. Reid appears to be hesitant about returning to a Sixth Man role, and this trade would open up a spot in the starting lineup for him if the Timberwolves were able to re-sign him.

On top of bringing back their own free agents, though, the Timberwolves desperately need point guard help. Mike Conley could retire at any given moment, and Rob Dillingham is the only other lead guard on the roster.

He just finished up what was an okay but uninspiring rookie season, and he is more of a score-first guard than a playmaker. Minnesota needs somebody who can get the rest of the players on the roster the basketball.

Lonzo Ball is one of the best playmakers in the NBA. Health has been an issue for him throughout his career, but he finally returned to action last season. With Giddey, another jumbo guard, on the roster, the Bulls don't have much need for Ball anymore, but the Timberwolves could certainly use his services.

Considering the Timberwolves have so many potential free agents who they might lose on the open market, too, adding more depth in a two-for-one trade could make sense.