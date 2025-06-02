Air Jordan and Nike have been releasing some of Michael Jordan's most iconic sneaker over the last few years in an effort to revamp the classic numbered series. They've put a slight pause on new and imaginative colorways while giving fans the OG looks they've been waiting for. Up next, we'll see one of his most recognizable silhouettes come back in full force as we await another retro release of the Air Jordan 12 “Taxi.”

The Air Jordan 12 was first released in November 1996 as another iconic creation from legendary Nike sneaker architect Tinker Hatfield. Michael Jordan wore the 12 throughout the 1996-97 NBA season en route to his fifth championship ring with the Chicago Bulls. From his runs throughout the Playoffs and his notorious “Flu Game,” the Air Jordan 12 was a constant staple during some of his most significant moments.

The “Taxi” colorway of the Jordan 12 has been heralded as a must-have for any Air Jordan fanatic, releasing on four separate occasions (1997, 2008, 2013, 2018) before this upcoming drop. The shoes derive their name from the classic black/white scheme accented by a hit of gold along the upper eyelets.

Air Jordan 12 “Taxi”

CONFIRMED: “Taxi” Air Jordan 12 OG returns on November 8th. 🚕🔥 pic.twitter.com/CBpmxK7PkU — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) February 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” officially set to return November 8th 🚕 https://t.co/S9TNoxyLG7 pic.twitter.com/kGYbBGJq7q — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Air Jordan 12 is identified by its pleated leather upper, creating panels throughout the shoe that were inspired by the “Rising Sun” within Japanese culture. The uppers halt atop a a thick leather mudguard to create a duality between the contrasting colors. The simplicity of the white and black combinations is what makes these so special and fans can reminisce knowing Michael Jordan played some of his most electric basketball while rocking these.

The shoes also feature a black outsole with a red Jordan Jumpman peeking through from the toe. The hallmark feature of these are the gold metallic eyelets and the black Jordan stitching down the tongue. These have been a hot commodity in the past and we can expect the same from this upcoming release.

The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” is set to release November 8, 2025 just in time for the holidays and will come with a $210 price tag. They'll see a release on Nike SNKRS app and will be available in full sizing, so don't sleep on your chance to grab them at a retail price as they're expected to skyrocket in value.

Where does the “Taxi” 12 rank on your all-time list of Air Jordan sneakers?