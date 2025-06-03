Another crucial offseason is here for the Chicago Bulls, and there are a lot of question marks surrounding the team. It's unclear what this roster is going to look like at the beginning of next season, and looming decisions surrounding Josh Giddey and Coby White are a big reason why. Giddey and White were two of the most important players on this team last season, but it is sounding unlikely that both will be back in the Windy City next year.

Josh Giddey's late-season surge has really made things interesting for the Bulls this offseason. Giddey was always one of the better players on the team, but he was a different beast after the All-Star Break. He wasn't just one of the best players on the team, but he was one of the best players in the league. Giddey even won Eastern Conference Player of the Month in March.

After Giddey's impressive close to the season, he is looking for a big contract this offseason, and a lot of people expect the Bulls to pay him. The thing is, that could result in the team losing Coby White. Some rumors are saying that the team isn't going to get both players back.

“This is outside speculative, but two different East personnel figures believe that the Bulls are unlikely to retain both Josh Giddey and Coby White,” Matt Moore said in a report. “If Giddey gets locked in, White could be moved. I’m skeptical of that idea because that sounds like a radical concept for the Bulls and that doesn’t sound like them. Saving money sounds like them, but not like this.”

Article Continues Below

We'll see how much truth there is to that rumor as that is just the thought of a couple different people around the league, so it obviously doesn't guarantee anything. Still, there has been a lot of talk about the Bulls potentially trading White this offseason. If Giddey gets a big pay raise for the team, it might end up being the best option.

Coby White has been one of the best players for the Bulls during the past couple of seasons, and he certainly elevated his worth in the process. If the Bulls do lock down Josh Giddey and decide to trade White, he would be an attractive option for a lot of teams across the league.

The Coby White/Josh Giddey decisions will be a huge part of this offseason for the Bulls, but they have a lot of other big things on their plate as well. It will be interesting to see what this roster is looking like when next season rolls around.