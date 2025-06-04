Like the last few offseasons, the Chicago Bulls are expected to be a popular team when it comes to trades during the next few months. The Bulls finished up another disappointing season back in April that didn't leave the door open for a top draft pick, so the team will likely try to change up its roster with trades this offseason. Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Lonzo Ball are all key players from last year's team that could be involved.

Because of his contract, Lonzo Ball is a popular trade candidate for the Bulls. He has been at the forefront of trade rumors in the past, but he reached a deal with the team ahead of the trade deadline back in February. It was a two-year, $20 million deal, but only the first year is guaranteed.

“As soon as he signed that contract, he was up for trade, because that contract is so trade-friendly,” Bulls insider Joe Cowley said on Wednesday. “It's basically a one year, $10 million deal. The team has the option for the next 10 million for year number two.”

Ball isn't the only trade candidate as everyone expects Nikola Vucevic to be traded this offseason. Because of the Bulls' desire to remain competitive (which has resulted in three straight play-in tournament exits), they are stuck in an awkward middleground that has shown no signs of ending.

“It's not only Lonzo up for trade, Vooch (Nikola Vucevic) is up for trade,” Cowley continued. “I mean, the Bulls are trying to change this roster over, and again, talk about walking a fine line and a tight rope, they're trying to do so while still trying to be competitive for some ungodly reason. That's the path that they continue to choose. So enjoy late lottery picks every year.”

Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic are two key players that might get traded this offseason, but Josh Giddey is someone that the Bulls are liklely going to re-sign.

“I think we all wrote when Lonzo signed that deal on the, I believe, was the night of the trade deadline in Minnesota, we all wrote that, basically, this deal was signed to be a trade candidate,” Cowley said. “I mean, Lonzo spun it as he wanted to stay here. He wanted to stay close to Dr. Cole. But look, everything is on the table for the Bulls this off season. Vooch, Lonzo, a package of those two, whatever they can do to try and add to this mix that they're trying to build on the run, as well as resigning Josh Giddey, that's going to be coming shortly too.”

As you can see, the Bulls have big decisions to make surrounding a lot of their top players. This is another crucial offseason for the team, and it has to be a good one as the fan base grew tired of the on-court product a long time ago.