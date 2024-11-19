After Cam Thomas was projected a $100 million contract, the Brooklyn Nets decided to not extend him. As a result, it's opened the floodgates of endless scenarios and possibilities for the former LSU basketball star. One year left on his contract could entertain many suitors.

Thomas is averaging 24.6 points per game in his fourth season with the Nets. In every season, he's shown major scoring potential. From three to the mid-range and a crafty finishing ability highlight a true three-level scorer with Thomas. While the Nets traded away Mikal Bridges during the summer, it signaled potentially the beginning of the end for Brooklyn.

Nic Claxton signed a four-year, $100 million extension last summer. Despite the signing, Thomas's availability could prove everything is on the table. Also, Cam Johnson, who was acquired by the Nets in the Kevin Durant trade, showed promise. He's averaging 16.9 points per game and shooting 38.1 percent from three on 7.5 attempts. Teams could be interested in the sharpshooting wing.

Could a Cam Thomas trade blow up the Nets?

Trading away Thomas could open the door to a deconstructed roster. After all, Brooklyn will receive four first-round draft choices in the 2025 NBA draft. A class with Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, and VJ Edgecombe highlights an intriguing lottery selection. It's hard to say if the Nets will tank this season. However, that could be predicated on if a potential fire sale happens. They have first-year head coach Jordi Fernandez, as well as other veterans on the team.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Dennis Schröder are both on one-year deals and could easily be shipped out. Teams might even be willing to give them draft compensation for established veterans. They could also pull something similar to what the Oklahoma City Thunder did in 2019.

They traded for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, which became their franchise cornerstone. Also, they acquired a plethora of draft picks from the Los Angeles Clippers as a result. In addition to more moves, they stockpiled draft picks and rebuilt extremely quickly. Guys like Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgreen, and Lougentz Dort allowed them to climb back into contention.

Although the Nets won't have an exact timetable as the Thunder did, if they choose to trade Thomas away, it could signal a change. A new head coach, draft picks, and no truly established No. 1 star could force the franchise to make that decision. It's unknown if Brooklyn pulls the trigger on a trade but if they do, it'll be a domino effect for the franchise.