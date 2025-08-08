The Indianapolis Colts lost starting quarterback Anthony Richardson to a finger injury in Thursday’s preseason opener. The third-year passer was forced to leave the game after getting dropped by Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo on an unblocked sack. Richardson left the contest midway through the first quarter.

Ojabo had a free run at Richardson on a 2nd & 10 passing play, blindsiding the QB for an eight-yard loss. The impact injured the signal caller’s right pinky finger, which was “pointing at a 90 degree angle from the rest of his hand,” per The Athletic’s James Boyd.

Not the best photo, but here’s the screen grab. #Colts QB Anthony Richardson’s right pinky appears to be pointing at a 90 degree angle from the rest of his hand. https://t.co/kZkhi2d6o3 pic.twitter.com/i0hpfqqP4j — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 7, 2025

Viewing the play from the opposite side, Richardson is in obvious pain immediately after the hit. He was only able to attempt three passes prior to the injury, going 2/3 for 21 yards. The Colts replaced him with Daniel Jones at quarterback.

Replay of #Colts QB Anthony Richardson’s finger injury on his right/throwing hand. Looks like it’s his pinky, which obviously isn’t supposed to point that way. pic.twitter.com/Y3PCniZ92X — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 7, 2025

The Colts challenged Anthony Richardson with a quarterback competition

Indianapolis signed Jones to a one-year, $14 million deal over the offseason. The Colts wanted to push Richardson with a competition for the starting job. The former first-round draft picks have battled it out in training camp. And Shane Steichen officially announced that Richardson would start the first preseason game.

The Colts planned to give Jones the second preseason start, although it’s unclear how the team will move forward after Thursday. Richardson already faced injury concerns this season. He’s been dealing with a nagging shoulder ailment this summer.

Richardson missed 12 games in his rookie year with an injury to his throwing shoulder. He had surgery prior to the 2024 campaign. Now he’s again experiencing discomfort as the strain forced him to miss mandatory minicamp in June.

The Colts selected Richardson fourth overall in 2023. While the talent has been apparent all along, the results have not been there for the former Florida standout. Last season, Richardson completed just 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 11 games.

The mixed results led the Colts to add Jones, who’s experienced his own ups and downs since being drafted sixth overall by the Giants in 2019. Now a brutal finger injury further complicates Indianapolis' quarterback situation.