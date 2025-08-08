The Seattle Seahawks will kick off their preseason schedule against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday at Lumen Field. While it's only an exhibition match, it's extra memorable for new Raiders coach Pete Carroll as he will battle his former team for the first time.

It's Carroll's first return to Seattle after coaching the team for 14 years, including delivering a Super Bowl title in 2014. After stepping down in 2024, he spent one season as a consultant for the Seahawks. The Raiders signed him in January.

During warmups, several Seahawks players approached Carroll to show their respect, including cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon and other defenders, according to The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta.

Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon and other defenders congregating around Carroll. pic.twitter.com/6xhKohtO0y — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 8, 2025

Condotta also spotted Carroll having a chat with former Seahawks star Michael Bennett, who won a championship ring with the veteran coach.

Pete Carroll talking with Michael Bennett as the reunions just continue. pic.twitter.com/NTKIJqyVil — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 8, 2025

For a time, it felt like Carroll would spend his entire career with the Seahawks. But the opportunity to coach again was too much for him to pass up. While he may be with the Raiders now, it's clear that he's still deeply admired in Seattle.

During his tenure, he recorded eight seasons with at least 10 wins. He led the Seahawks to five NFC West titles and two NFC championships. They reached the playoffs 10 times. He tallied a 137-89-1 record in his beloved tenure in Seattle.

At 73 years old, he is the oldest coach in NFL history. Still, he has one of the sharpest minds in the game. Carroll said he's embracing the challenge of trying to steer the Raiders back to glory. The team has only been to the playoffs once in the last eight years and has not won a series since making it to the Super Bowl in 2003.

He replaced Antonio Pierce, who was fired after going 9-17 in his brief stint in Las Vegas.