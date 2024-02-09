Will PG13 make a return to Indy?

The Indiana Pacers have quite a bright future ahead of them. They have one of the best up-and-coming stars of the NBA in Tyrese Haliburton and a solid group behind him. They also added another star in former Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam to pair with Haliburton. Because of that, they've become quite the attractive team to root for.

It seems like a former Pacers star is also starting to gain interest in the new-look Pacers. Before Paul George was an MVP candidate for the Thunder and a bona fide star with the Clippers, he first made his name in Indiana. Now, with George due for an extension, there are rumors that the star is interested in a return to the Pacers, per Jake Fischer.

“As the weeks have passed since Kawhi Leonard’s extension in Los Angeles, where the Clippers’ All-Star told reporters he was of the mind Paul George’s next deal was coming next — before Harden’s this offseason — there have been growing whispers not only of Philadelphia’s eye toward George, but also George’s own intrigue by returning to Indiana and becoming the latest running mate for Tyrese Haliburton alongside Siakam.”

Well, that's certainly fascinating. The Pacers aren't quite in position to contend for a title yet. Haliburton is certainly an elite player, and Siakam brings that championship pedigree to the roster. However, they haven't quite proven that they're able to be a consistent top team in the East.

George would certainly bring a spark to the Pacers that they've badly needed. While he's not quite at the prime of his powers now, PG13 is still one of the best shooters in the league and an elite defender on the perimeter. However, the problem is likely going to be the money. With Haliburton on a massive deal and Siakam seeking a new contract, signing George to another deal will be troublesome. If they do manage, though… watch out.