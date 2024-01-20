It didn't take long for Pascal Siakam to score his first two points to start his Pacers career.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Indiana Pacers finalized a blockbuster trade with the Toronto Raptors for power forward Pascal Siakam, the two-time All-Star. Siakam is coming in as the top-notch running mate Tyrese Haliburton and company need to go from a good to great team in the Eastern Conference.

While Siakam wasn't able to suit up for the Pacers during their Thursday night win over the Sacramento Kings on the road, the 29-year old power forward was on the active roster for the second game of a back-to-back set for Indiana against the Portland Trail Blazers. As expected, Siakam immediately slotted into the starting lineup, and it didn't take long for him to get in the scoring column for his new team.

With less than three minutes having elapsed in the first quarter, Pascal Siakam received the ball at the top of the key from the returning Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers star power forward then received a pick from Myles Turner, freeing him from the Blazers defender for an uncontested pull-up midrange jumper, marking his first two points as a member of the team.

Pascal Siakam scores his first bucket as a Pacer 🔥pic.twitter.com/Yy1cpERQTt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 20, 2024

For the past two seasons, the Pacers' biggest hole has been at power forward, and with Pascal Siakam's arrival, they are filling that void with much aplomb. Siakam, prior to his trade from the Raptors, was averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, and his multifaceted skillset makes him a hand-and-glove fit alongside Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner.

Alas, integrating a player of Siakam's magnitude isn't always the easiest task. At the moment, the Pacers find themselves down by double digits to the Blazers. Nonetheless, despite the Pacers' struggles on the night, Siakam did his part in making sure Indiana keeps in step with a rejuvenated Portland team that recently welcomed Deandre Ayton back from injury.

Siakam, at the time of writing, has 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists in his Pacers debut. He has shot well from the field, making eight of his 13 shot attempts. The two-time All-Star has struggled with foul trouble, however. He has five fouls, limiting his minutes a bit. Even then, it remains clear that the Pacers are going to become a much better team with him in town.