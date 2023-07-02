The Atlanta Hawks are “still interested” in Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam, according to Sportsnet insider Michael Grange.

After trading former starter John Collins to the Utah Jazz, the Hawks could opt to start Saddiq Bey in his stead, as they acquired the x-factor forward from the Detroit Pistons midway through the 2022-23 season. However, given the number of rumors about Atlanta having interest in moving De'Andre Hunter, there's no guarantee one way or the other.

That is, unless they were to acquire Siakam, an excellent on-ball scorer that could become a franchise pillar. Furthermore, although Siakam reportedly has no desire to discuss an extension with the team that acquires, it doesn't mean he won't re-sign with them.

Which brings to question what it would take to complete the deal.

Despite signing a starting-caliber point guard in Dennis Schroder, with the Raptors failing to retain veteran point guard Fred VanVleet, the position is currently their weakest link.

The Hawks, for comparison, have two All-Star caliber point guards sharing the backcourt in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. While Young was rumored to be on the hot seat entering the offseason, he was made untouchable during trade talks this offseason, while Murray found himself on the trade block.

The shift in approach is enough to give anyone whiplash, although it makes sense with John Collins' history of trade rumors.

Whether it's Murray or Young, the conversation will likely start there. Nonetheless, if the Hawks want to form a Big 3, they may have to sell the Raptors on a sustantially different package.