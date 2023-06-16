The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly made Trae Young unavailable in trade talks and backcourt mate Dejounte Murray likely to be an expensive acquisition for any trade suitor.

As a result, the Hawks' ability to significantly improve their roster ahead of the 2023-24 season seems to be limited to moves involving John Collins and De'Andre Hunter, with the forwards being linked to the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers, respectively. However, while those two teams might be at the forefront of trade conversations involving Atlanta, the Toronto Raptors have emerged as another potential trade partner for the Hawks.

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam “believed to be” on the Hawks' radar per Yahoo Sports insider Jake Fischer.

Although it isn't clear whether or not Atlanta would be willing to trade Murray to Toronto, it could be an option for the Raptors in light of veteran point guard Fred VanVleet opting to test free agency. That said, due to positional overlap, the Hawks could be gauging Toronto's interest in acquiring some combination of Collins, Hunter and the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

If Atlanta were to acquire Siakam, the two-time All-Star could form a Big 3 with Young and Murray that would test the interior defense of their opponents throughout the game. Averaging 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 0.9 steals per game on 48.0 percent shooting from the field during the 2022-23 season, Siakam makes Atlanta's offense more dynamic in more ways than one.

Not only is Siakam a more fluid athlete than Collins, but he's a more pronounced scorer, as Collins only averaged 13.1 points and 1.2 assists per game last season.