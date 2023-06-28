Pascal Siakam could be on the move this offseason. The Toronto Raptors' star is reportedly receiving no shortage of interest from potential trade suitors, per Michael Grange of sportsnet.ca.

According to Grange's article, at least six teams have “inquired” about a possible Siakam trade. These teams include the following: Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Hornets, and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Siakam has previously been linked to some of these teams, including the Hawks and the Kings. The Raptors would likely prefer not to trade Pascal Siakam, but he would likely produce impressive value given the apparent loaded trade market.

Pascal Siakam: A coveted star

Siakam, a two-time NBA All-Star, just completed his seventh season in the league. He's proven to be fairly durable, leading the NBA in minutes played per game in each of the past two seasons, per Basketball Reference. His production has also been quite impressive.

Siakam averaged a career-high 24.2 points per game during the 2022-23 season, ultimately being selected to his second All-Star game. He shot 48 percent from the field and added 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and just under one steal per contest. Siakam is a versatile player, featuring the capability to play different roles if needed.

Acquiring Pascal Siakam would change the entire franchise dynamic for many teams in a good way. He's a coveted star for a reason, and it isn't surprising to see so many teams reportedly interested in trading for him.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Siakam and the Raptors as the offseason continues on.