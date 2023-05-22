The Boston Celtics find themselves in a precarious position.

The Celtics suffered an embarrassing 128-102 defeat to the Miami Heat in Game 3 on Sunday. They are now 0-3 in their Eastern Conference Finals series and are in serious danger of getting swept by the No. 8 seed with plenty of frustration in New England.

Joe Mazzulla will naturally bear the brunt of the blame. Celtics GM Brad Stevens is a big supporter, having made him the team’s permanent head coach midway through the season after initially naming him the team’s interim head coach, and he also understands the mistakes a rookie coach can make in the NBA having been one himself.

And while it seemed all but guaranteed that Mazzulla would be back next season prior to Game 3, things may have now changed according to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst following a disappointing loss that saw the game effectively over by the third quarter.

There are also doubts over Jaylen Brown’s future with the team and whether or not he deserves an extension worth over $280 million. The 26-year-old has endured a horrid series so far going 0-of-7 from beyond the arc in Game 3, making his overall three-point shooting sit at 2-of-20 in the three games thus far.

Ideally, keeping a player of his talent and age locked down for five years is good business. But now, many in the NBA world are wondering if it’s worth keeping the Jayson Tatum-Brown pairing (with each player possibly costing more than $50 million in salary per season) or blowing things up.

“The series isn’t over yet,” Brown said after the game. “It’s looking bad, but you come out, have some pride about yourself.”

Essentially, Windhorst states that the manner of the Game 3 defeat has not only dented what could be a serious missed title opportunity, but could also completely derail the team’s confidence and direction.

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Many on Twitter certainly believe it’s time Boston blow things up or at the very least, consider it.