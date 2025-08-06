The Cleveland Browns are likely to carry four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster heading into the 2025 regular season. It's a move ESPN’s Adam Schefter said is unusual but expected given Cleveland’s current situation. Schefter said after speaking with several league sources, he now believes the Browns will keep veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

“I now think the Browns are more likely than not to carry four quarterbacks on their final 53-man roster,” Schefter said. “Now, hear me out. It is rare when a team drafts a quarterback in the middle rounds and winds up releasing him.

“And we’ve always thought that both rookie quarterbacks would make the 53-man roster. Barring an injury, Shedeur’s shoulder or Kenny Pickett’s hamstring getting worse, assuming they both get healthy, even though they might not be today. I think both rookie quarterbacks are on the Browns’ final 53-man roster.”

Browns are more likely than not to carry four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. 🎧 https://t.co/y6LAnfVzEd pic.twitter.com/6pPhP0NcB8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2025

The Browns have dealt with injuries throughout training camp. Pickett and Gabriel are nursing hamstring injuries, while a sore shoulder has limited Sanders. That’s left Flacco, 40, as the only healthy quarterback, and he has taken full advantage. Described as “consolidating his position,” Flacco has taken nearly every first-team rep and impressed coaches with his command of Kevin Stefanski’s system.

Cleveland's first unofficial depth chart lists Flacco as the starter, followed by Pickett, Gabriel, and Sanders. Stefanski has not publicly confirmed the Week 1 starter, but Flacco is expected to lead the team against Cincinnati.

The Browns might have a revolving door at quarterback this season

Though most NFL teams keep two or three quarterbacks, Cleveland’s unique situation, limited postseason expectations, and a focus on evaluating young talent decide to carry four more plausible.

The team also signed veteran Tyler Huntley for additional depth, but his role remains uncertain.

While some fans have called for Gabriel or Sanders to get early playing time, Schefter said the opening day job is likely to go to Flacco or Pickett. If the season goes off course, the rookies could see action later in the year.

The Browns’ quarterback room remains one of the league’s most-watched, with plenty still to unfold before Week 1.