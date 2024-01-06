The latest surrounding the Utah Jazz trade chatter.

If there's one player who has seen his name come up in trade rumors seemingly every season, it's Utah Jazz forward John Collins. Back when he was a member of the Atlanta Hawks, Collins seemingly had his name in trade rumors every trade deadline. Each deadline though he remained with the Hawks. This offseason he was finally moved, to the Jazz, but now it appears as if history is repeating itself. The Jazz have reportedly begun exploring potential trade options for John Collins as per NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein reports that, “league sources say that one definite in Salt Lake City is that the Jazz have continued to explore trade options for offseason acquisition John Collins, whose picture featured in our Thursday piece about the slew of wild scores seen Wednesday night.”

Such is the life for Collins in the NBA. He's only played close to half a season for the Jazz and they're already reportedly looking to move him. This Collins' seventh season in the NBA after the Hawks selected him with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Collins played six of those seven seasons with the Hawks, battling trade rumors, until he was finally dealt. This season, he's appeared in 31 games for the Jazz including 29 starts. He's been averaging 13.7 points per game and 7.8 rebounds with splits of 47.6 percent shooting from the field, 37.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Those numbers aren't too far off from Collins' career averages but the Jazz apparently want to go in a different direction.