The Kansas City Royals face a tough road to a potential playoff seed. Unfortunately, the team has not been able to rely on their ace, Cole Ragans. Matt Quatraro has done a good job, pivoting to Seth Lugo and standout Royals rookie Noah Cameron. However, the dark cloud of Ragans' shaky availability could define Kansas City's season if the team doesn't make it to the postseason.

Ragans has been on and off the injured list with rotator cuff issues. His inconsistency has seen him miss multiple starts this season for the Royals. If nothing else, his lack of starts has decreased the level of confidence and belief in his ability. Quatraro has offered updates on the former All-Star throughout the season. Fortunately for the Royals, Friday's update was one of the best.

Ragans has not set foot on the mound for a while. However, he got through a bullpen session before the Royals' game against the Chicago White Sox. According to MLB.com's Anne Rodgers, there were no issues as he made his way through the session. That is good news for everyone in Kansas City, especially Quatraro.

“Royals lefty Cole Ragans threw a 20-pitch bullpen today,” Rodgers said. “Increased the volume and velocity ‘without any problems,' manager Matt Quatraro said, along with ‘no pain, no restrictions in the delivery.' All good things, so Ragans stays on track in his progression.”

Ragans' recovery has been a long process with little light at the end of the tunnel. Because of his injuries, the Royals' chances to get to the playoffs are slim to none. However, the ace could come back next season and be part of a fearsome rotation.

Instead of trading him at the deadline, Kansas City extended Lugo's contract. Cameron has not been as popular as other rookie pitchers, but his talent is undeniable. Quatraro has what he needs to create a contender, even if it doesn't happen this season. Regardless of when they make their push back into the playoff picture, Ragans' health is a key factor.