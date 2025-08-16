Milwaukee Brewers rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski has been on the 15-day IL due to a tibia contusion. On Friday, Misiorowski finally returned to the mound in his first game back since sustaining the injury. However, it wasn't the best performance, as he was pulled after recording just four outs.

It was expected that the 23-year-old starting pitcher to have a short day. But it ended even sooner than expected as Jacob Misiorowski struggled to find the zone, according to Curt Hogg of the Journal Sentinel. Manager Pat Murphy pulled the former first-round pick after Misiorowski walked three straight batters and hit a fourth.

“Miz did not have the zone this evening. The [Cincinnati] Reds have a run on three consecutive walks and a hit batter. His already-short start is even shorter as Pat Murphy pulls him after getting just four outs. He allowed 8 runners to reach base.”

Reports indicate Jacob Misiorowski threw 54 pitches in the 1.1 innings he played on Friday against the Reds, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. His poor performance catapulted his ERA from 2.70 to 4.49.

“Jacob Misiorowski walked home the go-ahead run with his 54th pitch, and that's going to do it. He got four outs in his return from the injured list. Misirowski's final line: 1 1/3 innings, four hits, five runs (all earned), three walks, three strikeouts. 54 pitches, 28 strikes. His ERA jumped from 2.70 to 4.49.”

That's quite the ugly performance. But the good news is that the Brewers are 8.5 games ahead of the second-placed Chicago Cubs in the NL Central, as they hold a firm lead in the division. Milwaukee can afford to give Jacob Misiorowski some time to figure things out for now. But ideally, he bounces back strong in his next scheduled outing.

Additionally, considering the potential Misiorowski showed before the injury, the Brewers are likely not too worried about him having a poor performance on Friday. We'll see if he can get back on track when he's slated to take the mound against the Cubs in the next series.