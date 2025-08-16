After making a few roster moves, the San Diego Padres have announced that Wandy Peralta will start Friday night’s series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, following the surprising placement of Michael King on the 15-day injured list. The 34-year-old left-hander owns a 3.13 ERA with 45 strikeouts across 54.2 innings this season.

King had been scheduled to take the mound for the series' first game, but he is dealing with left knee inflammation that will keep him out until at least August 26. This is his second stint on the injured list this year, after missing nearly three months with a nerve issue. In 2025, he posted a 2.81 ERA with 65 strikeouts over 57.2 innings, solidifying himself as the team’s ace despite the interruptions.

In his absence, San Diego recalled Randy Vásquez from Triple-A El Paso. Vásquez last pitched on Sunday, allowing four runs over three innings. He has recorded a 3.93 ERA in 107.2 innings this season and is expected to serve in a bulk relief role behind Peralta. The right-hander was a regular part of the rotation before being optioned to make room for Nestor Cortes, who was acquired at the trade deadline.

The decision to open with Peralta is a strategic one. The Padres aim to neutralize the Dodgers’ dangerous left-handed hitters, including Shohei Ohtani, by starting a left-hander in the first inning. Peralta will likely be limited to one frame before handing the ball to Vásquez. This marks the second time this season that San Diego has used an “opener,” the first coming on July 6 when David Morgan started ahead of left-hander Kyle Hart in a similar setup.

Even without King, the Padres maintain strong rotation depth for the rest of the weekend, with Dylan Cease slated for Saturday and Yu Darvish on Sunday. San Diego enters the series with a one-game lead over Los Angeles atop the National League West, marking the first time since 2010 the club has held the division lead this late in the season. The Padres’ bullpen leads the Majors with a 2.97 ERA, well ahead of the Dodgers’ relief corps, and has been a key factor in keeping the team among the league’s hottest since the trade deadline.