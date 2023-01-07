By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Utah Jazz have been one of the biggest surprise packages of the season. The general belief before the campaign started was that after blowing up their roster in the summer, the Jazz were going to be all-in on the Victor Wembanyama tank race. Well, this just hasn’t been the case for Utah thus far, and there’s no denying that among others, Jordan Clarkson has played a key role in this team’s unexpected success.

Despite his rise as an integral part of the Jazz, however, it seems that Clarkson’s future in Utah has now been put into question. This is after NBA insider Marc Stein recently revealed that the former Sixth Man of the Year winner has decided to turn down a contract offer extension from the Jazz.

Clarkson, who will be turning 31 in June, currently has two more years remaining in his current deal, which includes this season. He has a player option for 2023-24, which means that if he so chooses, he could actually walk away from the Jazz this summer as an unrestricted free agent.

Utah’s front office is well aware of this notion and Clarkson’s decision to rebuff an extension offer might force the team to consider cashing in on him now while they still can. Should he be placed on the trade block, Jordan should garner significant interest from around the league. Moreover, Utah should be able to get a significant return in a possible trade, with the 6-foot-4 combo guard having the potential to be an X-factor for a contending team.

At this point, it would not be surprising if Jordan Clarkson trade rumors begin heating up as we approach the February deadline.