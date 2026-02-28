The Utah Jazz host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night at the Delta Center in the second game of a back-to-back. The Pelicans won 129-118 the last time around with Saddiq Bey producing a monster 42 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

The Pelicans have found recent momentum and are currently on a three-game winning streak. Regardless, the Jazz once again have Keyonte George on the official injury list, as he is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain.

George last played for Utah in the loss against the Orlando Magic and is on the injury list alongside a host of players, including Lauri Markkanen, who is out due to right hip

impingement. The likes of Walker Kessler, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jusuf Nurkic, and Vince Williams Jr. are also out due to various injuries.

For the Pelicans, Yves Missi is listed as questionable, while Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, Trey Alexander, and Hunter Dickinson are officially out.

Keyonte George injury status vs. Pelicans

George will once again be a game-time decision but his questionable status suggests he may as well play a part. Considering their recent form and their record of 18-41, they need their guard to be fit as soon as possible.

This should be another high-paced matchup akin to Thursday night when the Pelicans dispatched the Jazz in Salt Lake City. While both teams are currently languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference, New Orleans (18-42) will be hoping to notch up another win.

The Pelicans have won four of their last six contests and if George is unable to play, Utah will once again have to rely on a scrappy second unit that kept them afloat. The Jazz bench produced 61 points on Thursday, highlighted by Ace Bailey's 23 points and Brice Sensabaugh's 20.

However, Utah's biggest hurdle remains their porous defense. The Jazz are currently surrendering 125.9 points per game and will need to be better than recent weeks in order to have a chance.

Jazz injury report

Keyonte George: Questionable (Right Ankle Sprain)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Walker Kessler: Out (Left Shoulder Injury Recovery)

Lauri Markkanen: Out (Right Hip Impingement)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Nose Injury Recovery)

Vince Williams Jr.: Out (Left Knee Injury Management)

Pelicans injury report

Yves Missi: Questionable (Left Calf Strain)

Trey Alexander: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Hunter Dickinson: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Trey Murphy III: Out (Right Shoulder Contusion)

Dejounte Murray: Out (Return to Competition Reconditioning)