The Utah Jazz host the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night at the Delta Center. They come into this game off the back of a three-game skid and are taking on a team that has won their last two games against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors.

Utah once again has several injury concerns. Markkanen is dealing with a right ankle sprain and right hip impingement after getting hurt in practice, joining the official injury list as questionable alongside Keyonte George.

The likes of Walker Kessler, Jaren Jackson Jr., Vince Williams Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic are all out. The Pelicans, meanwhile, are better-placed injury-wise. Trey Murphy III and Yves Missi join Hunter Dickinson and Trey Alexander, who are both off on G League assignments.

Lauri Markkanen injury status vs. Pelicans

Lauri Markkanen remains a game-time decision despite starring with 29 points against the Rockets. The Jazz (18-40) are reeling, looking to snap a three-game losing streak, while the Pelicans (17-42) have started to find a rhythm, winning two in a row and five of their last 10 games.

Markkanen has been nothing short of spectacular when healthy. The Finnish star is averaging an elite 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on the season. The offensive burden falls to George in his absence with both players dealing with injuries. He is going at 23.8 points and 6.5 assists per night.

The Jazz lost all three meetings to New Orleans last season, and may need their best player on the floor to avoid a similar fate in this first matchup of the current campaign.

Jazz injury report

Keyonte George: Questionable (Right Ankle; Sprain)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (Left Knee; Injury recovery)

Walker Kessler: Out (Left Shoulder; Injury recovery)

Lauri Markkanen: Questionable (Right Ankle; Sprain / Right hip impingement)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Nose; Injury recovery)

Vince Williams Jr.: Out (Left Knee; Injury management)

Pelicans injury report

Trey Alexander: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Hunter Dickinson: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Yves Missi: Out (Left Calf; Strain)

Trey Murphy III: Out (Right Shoulder; Contusion)