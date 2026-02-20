The Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies return from the All-Star break against each other at the FedEx Forum on Friday night. Both teams have lengthy injury reports, with the Jazz being particularly concerned with Keyonte George, who suffered an ankle injury before the break. Here is everything we know about Keyonte George's injury and his playing status against the Grizzlies.

Keyonte George injury status vs. Grizzlies

Given the recent controversy regarding the Jazz sitting key players, their injury reports will be monitored closely for the rest of the season. That includes Friday's game against the Grizzlies, for which Utah lists Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler and George as out.

The Jazz expected to be without Jackson and Kessler. Jackson's recent surgery ruled him out for the year, while Kessler has not played since undergoing shoulder surgery in November.

George and Markkanen were questionable for the game throughout the week. Utah had hoped to get both players back after the All-Star break, but neither appears ready to return. George will miss another game with an ankle sprain, and Markkanen was a late addition to the report with an illness.

Despite the recent scrutiny, both players are dealing with legitimate injuries. George has only appeared in one game in February, ending a three-game absence, only to injure his ankle against the Orlando Magic.

Without George, the Jazz will continue rolling with Isaiah Collier as their starting point guard. Ace Bailey, Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski rounded out the starting lineup in their last game without Jackson and Markkanen.

Jazz injury report

Keyonte George — OUT, Right ankle sprain

Jaren Jackson Jr. — OUT, Left knee surgery

Walker Kessler — OUT, Left shoulder injury recovery

Lauri Markkanen — Questionable, Illness

Jusuf Nurkic — OUT, Nose injury management

Oscar Tshiebwe — Questionable, Concussion

Grizzlies injury report

Santi Aldama — OUT, Right knee injury management

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — OUT, Right finger surgery recovery

Brandon Clarke — OUT, Right calf strain

Walter Clayton Jr. — Doubtful, Right calf contusion

Cedric Coward — OUT, Right knee hyperextension

Zach Edey — OUT, Left ankle stress reaction

Ty Jerome — OUT, Right calf injury management

Ja Morant — OUT, Left elbow UCL sprain

Scotty Pippen Jr. — OUT, Left toe injury management