The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Utah Jazz on Thursday night at the Delta Center after putting together a run of two wins against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors. They are still struggling on 17-42 for the season and will be looking to continue the upward trend. However, they will be without Trey Murphy III against the Jazz, who joins Yves Missi as a confirmed out for the game due to a right shoulder contusion.

Missi is recovering from a left calf strain. The Jazz, meanwhile, have several injury concerns of their own with Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George both questionable as they recover from injuries, per the official injury list.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Walker Kessler, Jusuf Nurkic and Vince Williams Jr. are all confirmed to be out for Utah as well.

Trey Murphy III injury status vs. Jazz

Trey Murphy III is a confirmed out for this game with the Jazz also sweating over the availability of their star men in the form of Markkanen and George. The Pelicans (17-42) have begun to turn the tide lately, winning two in a row and five of their last 10 games.

On the other side, the Jazz (18-40) are desperately trying to snap a three-game losing skid after struggling defensively in a recent 125-105 blowout loss to the Houston Rockets. The Jazz are currently fielding a depleted frontcourt, missing Walker Kessler and Jusuf Nurkic.

The Pelicans won all three meetings between these two teams last season, and they will look to get the upper hand in what is a back-to-back against the same team.

Pelicans injury report

Trey Alexander: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Hunter Dickinson: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Yves Missi: Out (Left Calf; Strain)

Trey Murphy III: Out (Right Shoulder; Contusion)

Jazz injury report

Keyonte George: Questionable (Right Ankle; Sprain)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (Left Knee; Injury recovery)

Walker Kessler: Out (Left Shoulder; Injury recovery)

Lauri Markkanen: Questionable (Right Ankle; Sprain / Right hip impingement)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Nose; Injury recovery)

Vince Williams Jr.: Out (Left Knee; Injury management)