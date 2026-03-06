The New England Patriots have their cornerstone at quarterback with Drake Maye, and if there was any time that he showed it, it was this past season, where he was an MVP candidate. Maye's availability was his best ability, but if he had to miss time, they have a reliable backup whom the Patriots could trust.

Tommy DeVito was the team's third quarterback behind Maye and Joshua Dobbs last season, and they're planning on bringing him back after agreeing to an extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“New England reached agreement today with QB Tommy DeVito on a two-year, $7.4 million deal that includes $2 million guaranteed, per his agent Sean Stellato,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Before signing with the Patriots, DeVito played the previous two seasons with the New York Giants and appeared in 12 games with eight starts. Throughout his career, he has thrown for 1,358 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Patriots still have some roster decisions they have to make, and it will be interesting to see what they do in free agency.

They are also a team to watch out for to trade for a wide receiver, as they informed Stefon Diggs that he will be released at the start of the league year. The one player they have been linked to is A.J. Brown, who has been rumored to be in trade talks. Not only have the Patriots been interested in Brown, but also the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are holding firm on their steep asking price for A.J. Brown,” Russini wrote. “While the New England Patriots have poked around on it, the Los Angeles Chargers are another team keeping tabs on the situation, per sources.”

If the Patriots do end up acquiring Brown, he would be a big addition for their offense.