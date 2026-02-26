The Utah Jazz have been in full tank mode recently, routinely pulling starters toward the end of games in a shameless attempt to get a better draft pick, earning a hefty fine from the NBA in the process. Now that Lauri Markkanen may miss time after supposedly suffering multiple injuries in a recent practice, the team is looking to add frontcourt depth as the 2025-26 season presses forward.

On Thursday, they continued those efforts by signing a former lottery pick.

“7-footer Mo Bamba is signing a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports and Greer Love tell ESPN. Bamba spent time earlier this season with the Raptors and has averaged 17 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Jazz’s NBA G League affiliate,” reported ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Bamba was drafted at number 6 overall by the Orlando Magic back in 2018 out of Texas. Although he hasn't quite lived up to his billing as a lottery-level big man, Bamba has found a way to stay in the league for the better part of a decade, still using his size, athleticism, and improved shooting touch to make himself useful to multiple teams over the course of his career.

While he's only on a ten-day deal for now, Bamba figures to have plenty of chances to carve out a more long-term role in Utah over the coming few games, with Markkanen likely to miss time, and trade acquisition Jaren Jackson Jr. already having been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The signing comes as most Jazz fans have already turned their attention to the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft, which is expected to be loaded with potential star talent. Last year, Utah drafted Ace Bailey, who has had a mixed bag of a rookie season thus far, and is hoping to add another blue-chip prospect to the mix in June.