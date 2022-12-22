By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The Utah Jazz are one of the most notable overachieving teams of the 2022-23 NBA campaign. Many thought the team would be tanking for generational prospect Victor Wembanyama this season. Instead, the Jazz are winning games. At 18-16, the squad owns the eighth-best record in the Western Conference. One of the reasons for Utah’s surprising start has been the play of Jordan Clarkson, who’s averaging a career-high in both points per game and assists.

Clarkson is reportedly trying to parlay his impressive season into a new deal to remain in Utah, per Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes:

“Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and his representatives have entered into contract extension dialogue, league sources tell Bleacher Report.

“The situation is fluid as both sides are working toward a resolution that could even result in shelving talks and letting the 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year test free agency next summer when he would be one of the top guards on the market.”

Clarkson, 30, is in his ninth year in the NBA and his fourth as a member of the Jazz. He’s averaging 20.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 33 appearances this season. Clarkson’s ability to get to the line is one area where he has grown compared to years past. The Florida native is taking a career-high 3.4 free throws per game and nailing 82.0% percent of them.

Time will tell if the Jazz and Clarkson can agree on an extension before the guard hits free agency. But with the year Clarkson is having, Utah would be wise to re-sign him.