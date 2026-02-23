The Utah Jazz visit the Houston Rockets on Monday night, with both teams coming into this one off the back of losses. The Rockets suffered at the hands of the New York Knicks and an incredible fourth-quarter comeback, while the Jazz lost 123-114 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

And well, the Jazz have multiple injury concerns to worry about, with both Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George finding their names on the injury list. While Markkanen listed as probable due to illness, George is questionable with a right ankle sprain, per the official injury report.

Of course, something similar is true for the Rockets, who are also missing several names for this game.

Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George injury status vs. Rockets

Markkanen is listed as probable and the expectation is that Utah’s leading scorer will suit up against Houston. Markkanen last played for the Jazz in the win over the Sacramento Kings and they have lost both of their games during his absence.

Markkanen is currently averaging 26.7 points and seven rebounds per game and his presence becomes even more crucial against a Rockets defense that ranks fourth in points allowed (109.4 per game).

Utah enters the matchup at 18-39 after a 123-114 loss to Memphis in which they conceded 24 turnovers. As for George, his questionable status means that the Jazz has further issues. George is averaging 23.8 points and 6.5 assists per game and will be a huge miss if he ends up sitting out. Regardless, the Rockets also have multiple absentees, including Steven Adams and Tristen Newton.

Jazz injury report

Lauri Markkanen: Probable (illness)

Keyonte George: Questionable (right ankle sprain)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (left knee injury recovery)

Walker Kessler: Out (left shoulder injury recovery)

Jusuf Nurkić: Out (nose injury management)

Rockets injury report

Steven Adams: Out (left ankle surgery)

Tristen Newton: Out (G League two-way)

Jae’Sean Tate: Out (right knee sprain)

Fred VanVleet: Out (right knee ACL repair)