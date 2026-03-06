Seattle Kraken captain Jordan Eberle earned his contract extension with his resurgence during the 2025-26 season. The forward struggled with injuries during the 2024-25 season, but with the Kraken hurting for offense, it was hard to justify letting him walk after recording 42 points in 59 games. Eberle might still want some help to shelter him in Seattle, but for now, it's on him to help the Kraken hold down the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

The extension lands Eberle a two-year deal worth $5.5 million per year, according to Elliotte Friedman via X, formerly Twitter.

The Kraken are three points ahead in the Western Conference playoff race, with the Pacific Division in reach, with the Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, and Vegas Golden Knights not far ahead. It wouldn't have been surprising for many if the Kraken turned into sellers at this year's trade deadline, but they have been outperforming expectations.

The message they are sending to the fanbase by re-signing their captain instead of selling him at the deadline is a good one. It would've been easy to punt this season and keep accruing assets, but Seattle remains committed to challenging for a playoff spot and possibly advancing through the struggling Pacific Division.

Jordan Eberle might be a 35-year-old veteran, but this year has shown that he is still capable of producing. It'd be in Seattle's best interest to get him some help so he can play a better role further down the lineup, but for now, he has what it takes to help them clinch a playoff spot. The Kraken haven't been too active yet at the trade deadline, but they could be a team to watch as it winds down.