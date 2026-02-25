The Utah Jazz have been in full tank mode as of late, routinely pulling their starters down the stretch of games and recently seeing Jaren Jackson Jr. be ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury. Now, the team has gotten a tough injury update on their best player, Lauri Markannen, as the season enters its home stretch.

“Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen could miss some time after suffering an injury in practice on Wednesday,” reported Kevin Reynolds of The Salt Lake Tribune.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Markannen is being evaluated for right ankle and hip injuries, and will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the ailments.

Article Continues Below

The news comes amid accusations of the Jazz intentionally trying to lose games in order to secure a higher pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, which is projected by many to be loaded with high-end talent. Recently, the NBA issued a hefty fine against Utah's ownership for their blatant tanking efforts, and some fans may be skeptical about this latest injury update regarding Markkanen, considering Utah's history.

This season, Markkanen is averaging nearly 27 points per game and is a part of the Jazz's vision for the long term, as they hope to pair him and Jackson Jr. with another blue-chip prospect in the upcoming draft.

In any case, the Jazz are next slated to take the floor on Thursday evening against the New Orleans Pelicans at home. Tipoff is set for 9:00 pm ET from the Delta Center.