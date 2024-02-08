The Wizards have no shortage of suitors for Kyle Kuzma, but this big reason may prevent them from trading him.

The trade deadline is just hours away, and one of the biggest names who could end up being on the move is Kyle Kuzma. The Washington Wizardsare laboring through a horrific campaign, and teams are checking in to see if they have any interest in moving Kuzma, with the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings being two squads that are reportedly interested in the talented forward.

It's not hard to see why Kuzma is a desirable asset, as he's having another strong season for the Wizards (21.9 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 4.2 APG, 45.5 FG%). And while many players would typically want to get out of Washington as soon as possible given the state of the team, it doesn't sound like that's the case for Kuzma, which could convince the team to not trade him ahead of the deadline.

“If Washington holds firm on the rising indications this week that it plans to keep Kyle Kuzma beyond Thursday’s trade deadline, Kuzma’s apparent desire to stay put is believed to be one of the key factors. League sources say that Kuzma, who has attracted trade interest from teams such as Dallas and Sacramento, has not been angling for a change of scenery despite the Wizards’ 9-41 struggles. And wanting to stay with the Wizards, I’m told, has had an influence on the talks.” – Marc Stein

Should the Wizards hold onto Kyle Kuzma past the trade deadline?

It would make a lot of sense for the Wizards to deal Kuzma ahead of the deadline. He's playing well, yes, but they are clearly rebuilding, and the assets they could get in return for him could help their rebuilding efforts more than his play on the court could. But Kuzma is also only 28 years old, so he could technically be a guy they view as a building block to lead their rebuild.

If Kuzma wants to stay in town, there's really no reason to force a trade, even if it would be more beneficial to the team in the long run. Kuzma could be a guy who helps the younger players that will be coming to Washington over the next few years grow and develop, which would make holding onto him a shrewd move. These rumors are obviously worth keeping an eye on, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Kuzma is still with the Wizards at the end of day on Thursday.