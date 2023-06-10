The Phoenix Suns are on the verge of ending the Chris Paul era in Phoenix after the front office decided to waive the services of the 38-year-old ahead of NBA free agency. There is still some hope that CP3 is able to negotiate a new deal with the Suns, but at this point, other teams have already been linked to a possible swoop on the 12-time All-Star.

With Paul's departure looming, the Suns could now turn their attention to Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving, who himself has been linked to a potential Mavs exit this summer. Kyrie is also going to be a free agent soon, and Phoenix might just be looking to reunite the enigmatic point guard with his former Brooklyn Nets teammate and real-life BFF, Kevin Durant:

“The Suns backed off their pursuit of Irving and refocused on landing a bigger prize in Durant, but Phoenix officials haven’t just abandoned the interest they held in Irving four months ago,” wrote NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

To be clear, nothing is imminent on the Irving front just yet. Moreover, it remains to be seen what type of salary cap maneuvers the Suns front office must implement in order to potentially bring in Kyrie to Phoenix.

On another note, this could have major implications on the Los Angeles Lakers as well, who for their part, have also been linked to both Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving. Fisher also reports that if the Mavs have no other choice but to move on for Kyrie, the most ideal scenario for them would be a sign-and-trade deal with the Suns. If it comes to this, Fischer indicates that the Mavs “would be more willing to work” on a deal that could potentially allow them to pair Luka Doncic with Chris Paul as opposed to netting D'Angelo Russell from the Lakers.