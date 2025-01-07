The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly keeping their options open in the trade market after acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for D’Angelo Russell. According to Senior Lakers reporter Anthony Irwin, the Lakers explored the possibility of including Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe in the deal but were told it would require additional draft compensation. Instead, the Lakers added Shake Milton to their roster.

Irwin noted that Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is expected to revisit discussions with Nets general manager Sean Marks about Sharpe, while also monitoring Hornets center Nick Richards as another potential trade target. Both players could provide valuable frontcourt depth as Los Angeles continues to evaluate roster adjustments ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.

Sharpe, currently averaging 7.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 16.7 minutes per game, has been a productive presence for Brooklyn and could provide valuable frontcourt depth for the Lakers. Adding a backup center remains a priority for Los Angeles as they evaluate potential moves ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.

Lakers may revisit trade talks with Nets for Day'Ron Sharpe

This report also comes as the Lakers are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-15 record. They sit only three games behind the second seed, showcasing the team’s competitive positioning. The Lakers will aim to bounce back from their 119-115 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday as they prepare to face the Dallas Mavericks (20-16) on Tuesday night.

Additionally, Jarred Vanderbilt is nearing his return after missing nearly a year due to a midfoot sprain and knee issues. Vanderbilt, a key contributor during the Lakers’ 2023 Western Conference Finals run, appeared in only 26 games last season. His availability in the next one to two weeks could influence the team’s strategy as general manager Rob Pelinka considers further roster adjustments.

With interest in Sharpe and Hornets center Nick Richards, the Lakers appear focused on bolstering their frontcourt depth. The ongoing discussions between Pelinka and Nets general manager Sean Marks indicate that Los Angeles remains active in exploring opportunities to strengthen their roster during a critical stretch of the season.