After seeing Kyrie Irving slip through their fingers, the Los Angeles Lakers are still hanging their heads high, even if their fans are not. The front office is still desperate to make upgrades and is willing to part with one of the team’s first-round draft picks to do so.

A one-pick trade would likely give the Lakers a shot at Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta Hawks), Bojan Bogdanovic (Detroit Pistons) or Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets), as reported by Shams Charania on FanDuel TV. The Lakers were reportedly willing to offer both their 2027 and 2029 first-rounders for Irving, but the Brooklyn Nets had other ideas.

Any of the three names rumored as potential LA targets would be welcome additions to an offensive unit that lacks depth. Bojan Bogdanovic is in the midst of a career year, averaging 21. 4 points per game while shooting an unconscious near-42 percent from 3-point range. He would instantly remedy some of the Lakers’ long distance woes and be able to shoulder more of the load so that LeBron James and Anthony Davis could preserve their minutes.

Bogdan Bodanovic is a reliable sharpshooter in his own right, but the Hawks might be a bit more reluctant to move him for draft picks. Despite underachieving with a .500 record, they should still be in competitive mode only two years removed from an Eastern Conference Finals appearance.

Rozier has blossomed into a dangerous scoring threat since he joined the Hornets in 2019. His shooting numbers have regressed a bit this season, however (41.8 percent from field, 33.7 from 3-point). There are better fits for the Lakers, but the Hornets minimal need for Rozier given their current circumstances might provide the Lakers with a cheap deal.

Charania added that the team is looking at other role players like Jared Vanderbilt of the Utah Jazz, who could be good insurance for Davis but does not address the Lakers’ biggest need of perimeter help. It will be a busy, stressful, and possibly bitter next few days for the organization.

Pursuing other players who have not been an All-Star eight times or won a championship with LeBron is probably not going to be an acceptable consolation prize for an increasingly impatient fan base.