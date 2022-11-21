Published November 21, 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly offered Russell Westbrook to the San Antonio Spurs prior to the 2022-2023 season, per HoopsHype.

Westbrook was the subject of various trade rumors during the offseason. Once he opted into his contract, the Lakers reportedly attempted to make a deal but nothing came to fruition. However, the Spurs were not a consistent team mentioned in rumors.

According to HoopHype, the Lakers offered Russell Westbrook to San Antonio for Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott. But talks came to a standstill due to LA’s unwillingness to surrender an unprotected first-round pick. In the end, Russell Westbrook may have been waived by the Spurs even if a trade came to surface.

Although Westbrook has played well since being moved to the Lakers’ bench, he is still a trade candidate for LA. Lakers’ head coach Darvin Ham recently addressed Russell Westbrook’s bench acceptance.

“We just freed him up to go be Russ,” Ham told ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “When Russ is out there we want him to be exactly who he is. He’s embraced it, he’s sacrificed, and he’s thrived because of it. And I think the Russell Westbrook you’re seeing is only going to get better.”

It will be intriguing to see what the future holds for Russ. As a result of his impressive recent string of play, the Lakers could opt to hold onto him. However, his trade value has also increased since finding his footing as of late, so a future deal is certainly not out of the question.