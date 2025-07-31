It's been an interesting offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers, who have been the subject of trade rumors surrounding LeBron James after signifying their commitment to Luka Doncic. James himself has kept quiet on the issue, using his professional mouthpiece Rich Paul as a way of communicating his discontent with the franchise despite signing on to stay there through next year.

Recently, James set NBA social media spaces ablaze by posting pictures of himself working out. Fans were quick to point out the location of James' workout: the Los Angeles Clippers' old practice facility, with their logos visible in the background.

“Lebron knows what he is doing lmaoo,” wrote one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

Another fan joked about the overall collective old age of the Clippers, writing that the 40 year-old James would “make their team younger.”

Another X user pledged their unrelenting loyalty to the Lakers star, writing, “Does the ‘King' thing mean nothing to yall? He can workout at the Grizzlies facility if he pleases.”

Strange times for LeBron

For the first time in his career, LeBron James is entering a season where it is clear this won't be the number one option on his team.

While some may view that as a relief for the 40 year-old, James indirectly signified that he may be looking for greener pastures by putting out a statement through Paul. However, James then directly contradicted this by accepting his player option with the Lakers, which will keep him on board through next season. It would be almost impossible to trade James at this juncture considering his contract situation.

Lakers fans have been abuzz in recent weeks over new photos showcasing a much slimmer Luka Doncic published in Men's Health Magazine. Los Angeles has also made some noteworthy signings on the buyout market this summer, bringing in Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton.

However, even at his age, James continues to generate the most attention out of anyone in the NBA, so it should come as no surprise that Lakers social media detectives were in full speculation mode after the recent pictures with the Clippers backdrop.