It's been an interesting offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers, who have been the subject of trade rumors surrounding LeBron James after signifying their commitment to Luka Doncic. James himself has kept quiet on the issue, using his professional mouthpiece Rich Paul as a way of communicating his discontent with the franchise despite signing on to stay there through next year.

Recently, James set NBA social media spaces ablaze by posting pictures of himself working out. Fans were quick to point out the location of James' workout: the Los Angeles Clippers' old practice facility, with their logos visible in the background.

“Lebron knows what he is doing lmaoo,” wrote one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

Another fan joked about the overall collective old age of the Clippers, writing that the 40 year-old James would “make their team younger.”

Another X user pledged their unrelenting loyalty to the Lakers star, writing, “Does the ‘King' thing mean nothing to yall? He can workout at the Grizzlies facility if he pleases.”

Strange times for LeBron

Article Continues Below
Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves in for the dunk against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena with ESPN's Brian Windhorst in the background
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

For the first time in his career, LeBron James is entering a season where it is clear this won't be the number one option on his team.

While some may view that as a relief for the 40 year-old, James indirectly signified that he may be looking for greener pastures by putting out a statement through Paul. However, James then directly contradicted this by accepting his player option with the Lakers, which will keep him on board through next season. It would be almost impossible to trade James at this juncture considering his contract situation.

Lakers fans have been abuzz in recent weeks over new photos showcasing a much slimmer Luka Doncic published in Men's Health Magazine. Los Angeles has also made some noteworthy signings on the buyout market this summer, bringing in Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton.

However, even at his age, James continues to generate the most attention out of anyone in the NBA, so it should come as no surprise that Lakers social media detectives were in full speculation mode after the recent pictures with the Clippers backdrop.

More Los Angeles Lakers News
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Skip Bayless unleashes on ‘fat rat’ Luka Doncic ahead of potential Lakers extensionJackson Stone ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) scoes the basket ahead of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
1 move Los Angeles Lakers should’ve made in 2025 NBA offseasonRB Hayek ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) hugs agent Rich Paul after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena.
Rich Paul drops truth bomb on LeBron James Lakers tradePreston Byers ·
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) hug before the game at Ball Arena
NBA rumors: Why LeBron James, Nikola Jokic’s agent actually met in FranceJosue Pavon ·
Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center.
Exclusive: Daryl Morey clarifies Lakers bubble championship criticismAnthony Irwin ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a call from referee Courtney Kirkland (61) against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers’ Luka Doncic fires back at notion he’s been out of shape throughout NBA careerJackson Stone ·