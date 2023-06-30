The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly expected to be interested in Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Carter is a quality role player who make sense for each of the aforementioned teams. Particularly, Carter's link to the Suns and Lakers is interesting. He's a point guard who's averaged 5.4 points per game in his career.

Let's take a look at his potential fits with the Suns and Lakers.

Jevon Carter and the Suns

Carter previously played for the Suns and has history with the team. After beginning his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies back in 2018-2019, he joined Phoenix for the 2019-2020 campaign. He would spend a year and a half with the Suns prior to being traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Carter then joined the Bucks in 2021 and has played the last two seasons with Milwaukee.

It is no secret that the Suns need roster depth. They've built an intimidating starting rotation with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Deandre Ayton leading the charge. Their bench is rather depleted though. Adding a player like Carter would help matters moving forward.

Carter and the Lakers

The Lakers always seem to be in the conversation for guard depth. Adding extra role players alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be important. The Lakers are rumored to be focused on bringing Austin Reaves back, but they will of course consider other offseason additions as well.

It will be interesting to see where Carter ultimately ends up prior to the 2023-24 season.