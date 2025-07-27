The MLB trade deadline is nearly here, and several teams are looking for players to bolster rosters. An anonymous MLB executive tells The Athletic that two teams who should be buying right now are the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants.

“One rival executive proclaimed the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants should be aggressive buyers, saying it’s “open season” on the third NL wild card because of the San Diego Padres’ uncertain hold on the position,” Ken Rosenthal wrote.

There are several solid teams in the National League this year. The Reds and Giants are two of those clubs, and both of them are within striking distance of a Wild Card spot. As of Saturday, the Padres had the final playoff berth in the National League.

Anything can happen though, as there are still several weeks of baseball still to play.

“The Padres entered Saturday with four straight losses, a 3-5 record against the Washington Nationals, Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals since the break and a 41-46 mark since starting the season 14-3,” Rosenthal added. “And, in the exec’s opinion, Padres general manager A.J. Preller “doesn’t really have the money or the farm system for big additions.”

The Reds and Giants have both been surprises this year

The Reds have quietly kept pace in the National League Central this season. Cincinnati's strong pitching has kept them in games. Cincinnati is 12th in Major League Baseball this year in team ERA, with a 3.85 mark. The club is 56-50 and third in the NL Central, after winning Sunday.

Cincinnati is still shopping for bullpen help and a middle-of-the-order bat, Rosenthal said.

San Francisco, meanwhile, has been quite active in the trade market already. New Giants executive Buster Posey made a trade with the Boston Red Sox already this year for Rafael Devers. The team is likely not done making deals, with the trade deadline soon approaching on July 31.

“The Giants, however, plan to buy, seeking a second baseman and starting pitcher,” Rosenthal added.

Things haven't gone well recently for the Giants. The team has lost eight of their last 10 games. San Francisco plays the New York Mets on Sunday night.