Shohei Ohtani realtered the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching lineup by returning to the mound. The versatile All-Star is throwing new heat in dominating fashion. To the point Dave Roberts now unveiled a new plan as Ohtani builds up pitching.

Roberts already has one approach in mind involving Ohtani's home run chase. But the two-time World Series champion manager revealed Ohtani as Wednesday's starter — with a six-man plan added on top of that.

“Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday before the Dodgers faced the Boston Red Sox in the finale of their three-game series that the plan is for Ohtani to work four innings at Cincinnati, with an off day to recover before hitting in a game,” the Associated Press reported.

But who will comprise the six? And in what order?

Dave Roberts' 6-man pitching rotation for Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani unveiled

The manager and L.A. have rode five starters on the hill. Yoshinobu Yamamoto remains the leading statistical leader.

Yamamoto remains one starting option. Clayton Kershaw has worked his way back from his shoulder and toe ailments of 2024. Kershaw is now in the 3,000 strikeout club.

That's half of the rotation there in Yamamoto, Kershaw and Ohtani. So who fills the rest per Roberts?

Emmet Sheehan joins in — who's currently 2-1 with a 4.22 ERA. Tyler Glasnow and Dustin May hand L.A. the fifth and sixth options, respectively.

But the Dodgers are soon to welcome back a familiar face. Blake Snell is on the road to returning to the dugout. He threw in four innings down in Oklahoma City as part of his own rehab journey. Snell didn't allow any runs or hits in the matchup against the Reno Aces. Snell could make a case for a seventh starter.

Ohtani, meanwhile, last started against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday. He walked just one batter while striking out three.

Los Angeles is currently 61-44 overall with a five-game lead atop the National League West standings.