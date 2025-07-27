While Green Bay Packers star Jordan Love looks to improve for the 2025 season, there's no denying the weapons around him will help his elevation in play. With the Packers working on fixing their flaws to make some noise next season, Love would speak about how the skill-position players around him are the most dangerous they've been.

Love would speak on Sunday after Green Bay's practice session in training camp and went over every weapon, starting with wide receivers Romeo Doubs, Dontavious Wicks, Jayden Reed, and even rookie Matthew Golden.

“We got Rome [Doubs], who's got some of the best hands I've ever seen, he's that sure-handed receiver that you can always count on to throw it up, he's gonna come down with it,” Love said. “You got Wicks, who's, I mean, he's a basketball player out there. He's got so much, you know, wiggle and separation off the line to be able to mix DBS and just create that separation, create that room.”

“You got J-Reed, who's been killing it in the middle. He's kind of our gadget guy,” Love continued. “You put on a lot of different end arounds, different things like that, and he can do his thing in the slot, and then the fun part will be adding MG in there and just seeing what he does well. But I've seen a lot of good things from him so far.”

Packers' Jordan Love highlights Matthew Golden

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (22) misses the ball during the team's first day of minicamp on June 10, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
There's no doubt that fans will be excited to see the speed of the Packers' rookie in Golden, who is someone that Love speaks about in seeing his improvement. Love even pointed out the impressive players the first-round pick is making in camp, and wouldn't forget to mention the tight ends on the roster like Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave, and of course, running back Josh Jacobs.

“I think for him, it's just continuing to understand the offense and understand exactly what he needs to do, how to run the routes,” Love said. “But when he's not thinking and playing very fast, I mean, he makes some really good plays out there, so I'm excited to see just how much he builds.”

As Love has a lot of confidence in his offense, fans are likely to feel the same heading into the season.

