LeBron James not a likely trade candidate this season

The 2023-24 NBA season was supposed to be a smoother ride for the Los Angeles Lakers (18-19). The team stumbled out of the gate last year and was forced to enter playoff mode earlier than many other teams. Management made several moves to upgrade the roster, providing LeBron James and Anthony Davis the support system they needed while they tried to get healthy.

It resulted in a Western Conference Finals trip. There was considerable hope that the revamped Lakers would build off their second-half surge and begin the new campaign on the right note. Despite winning the inaugural In-Season Tournament, they have been hampered by injuries and inconsistent play. Chatter about head coach Darvin Ham's job security isn't helping matters. Such obstacles inevitably give way to trade questions.

The face of the franchise and sport is not immune to that speculation. James just turned 39 years of age and remains one of the highest-paid players in the league. If general manager Rob Pelinka feels this team's title window is about to close, he could try to score a big haul for the all-time great. Fans do not need to worry right now, though.

“I likewise wouldn't spend too much energy dreaming up LeBron James trade scenarios between now and the Feb. 8 trade deadline,” NBA correspondent Marc Stein wrote in The Stein Line on Monday. “James indeed possesses a $51.4 million player option for next season, but there is no tangible evidence making the rounds to suggest — irrespective of his ‘We just suck right now' proclamation after Friday night's home loss to Memphis — that the 39-year-old has a shred of interest in trying to force a trade before next month's trade deadline.”

The Lakers had lost nine of their last 11 games before earning a 106-103 victory versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. James led the way with 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. He is highly efficient from 3-point land (39.7 percent) this season and is still able to take over games. Will he be able to lead this squad into the postseason, though?

And would he even want to beyond 2024? These matters will have to be addressed at some point, but LeBron James' future should not presently preoccupy fans' attention. Once again, he and the Lakers will be focused on righting the wrongs of an unsuccessful first half of the season.