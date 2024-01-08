Why should Darvin Ham get the boot already?

The Los Angeles Lakers are perennial contenders in the NBA. Right now, however, they find themselves in a precarious position as they approach the midpoint of the 2023 season. With a losing record, the team is struggling to meet expectations and maintain its status as a title contender. The primary issue plaguing the Lakers is their lack of defensive cohesion and discipline. This has been the downfall of many a great team in the past. To save their season and reclaim their throne, the Lakers must take drastic action and fire coach Darvin Ham as soon as possible.

The Lakers' 2023 NBA Season So Far

As of this writing, the Lakers have an 18-19 record in the 2023 NBA season so far. This puts them at 10th place in the Western Conference. Not surprisingly, there seems to be a growing disconnect between the Lakers’ locker room and Darvin Ham. Concerns have swirled surrounding Ham’s handling of the Lakers’ rotation as they have lost nine of their past 12 games.

According to the sources, Ham’s rotation changes have been quite extreme, and starting lineup adjustments have made it difficult for some players to find a rhythm. Keep in mind that it wasn’t long ago when the Lakers were riding high, coming off a triumphant campaign in the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament. Back in early December, they even owned a 14-9 record. Since then, they’ve gone 4-10, and Ham has continued to tinker with lineups around his two stalwarts — Anthony Davis and LeBron James — to little effect.

Here we will look at why the Los Angeles Lakers must fire head coach Darvin Ham as soon as possible to save their 2023-24 NBA season.

Why Lakers Must Fire Ham ASAP

The urgency for change within the Los Angeles Lakers organization is undeniable. As we said, they currently carry a disappointing 18-19 record through 37 games. That's a stark contrast to the expectations set for a team boasting two healthy superstars. While the focus has been on first-year head coach Darvin Ham, it's crucial to recognize that the persistent struggles stem from broader issues. This is particularly true in the front office led by General Manager Rob Pelinka.

Darvin Ham's challenges in implementing an effective defensive strategy and adapting to the team's personnel are symptomatic of a larger issue. The team's defensive woes and inconsistent performances can be traced back to a lack of roster cohesion and strategic planning. This highlights the need for a change in coaching staff. With such things, the biggest domino is usually the first one to fall. That's what should happen in Los Angeles.

Despite emphasizing the significance of continuity by retaining key free agents like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and D'Angelo Russell during the recent offseason, the Lakers have failed to follow through on their commitment as the season unfolded. Coach Darvin Ham's consistent adjustments to the team's rotation, contrary to their preseason rhetoric, have become a contributing factor to their struggles.

Regrettably, Ham's penchant for tweaking lineups may jeopardize his coaching tenure, especially in light of the recent Charania report. Should the Lakers opt for a coaching change, here are three potential candidates they might consider as replacements for Ham.

Potential Alternatives

Mike Budenholzer

After guiding the Bucks to a 58-24 record and the Eastern Conference's top seed, head coach Mike Budenholzer found himself unexpectedly let go. This came after the Bucks' playoff exit at the hands of the Miami Heat. Despite achieving 50-plus wins in four of his five seasons and securing the franchise's first championship in 50 years, Budenholzer has become available.

The Lakers could greatly benefit from bringing on the two-time NBA Coach of the Year Award winner. He is known for his defensive prowess. In addition, Budenholzer's coaching style aligns seamlessly with the defensive talents of Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Taurean Prince. His wealth of experience and reputation as a respected basketball mind could prove invaluable for a team led by LeBron James. This is especially true in their pursuit of another championship. Boasting a career record of 484–317 in 801 regular-season games and a 56-48 playoff record in 104 games, Budenholzer's track record speaks volumes. This makes him a compelling replacement for Ham.

Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers has had a storied 24-year coaching career with the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers. He transitioned to the broadcasting booth with ESPN and ABC following his dismissal from the 76ers in the past offseason. The decision came after a disheartening Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. It marked the end of the 76ers' playoff run despite holding a 3-2 series lead.

Despite the postseason setbacks, Rivers remains one of the most successful coaches in NBA history. He ranks ninth for most wins by a head coach with 1,097 victories. As a former NBA champion and player, Rivers possesses a unique ability to connect with his players on a personal level. It's a quality that sets him apart. He has had no fewer than 48 regular-season wins in nine of his last 10 seasons. Rivers undoubtedly brings the consistency and experience necessary for the Lakers to make a strong push toward the Western Conference Finals this season.

How About Rob?

Having said all this, it's essential to address the underlying issues in the front office, specifically Rob Pelinka's decisions. Sure, Pelinka deserves credit for the successful moves in the summer of 2019. However, subsequent roster mismanagement has created a domino effect of challenges.

Odds to be terminated by the Lakers first according to @BovadaOfficial: Darvin Ham: -250

D’Angelo Russell: +180

Rob Pelinka: +325 (Via https://t.co/xYfy6MmoqJ) pic.twitter.com/3RxrDGR0Lp — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 6, 2024

Pelinka's decision to trade depth for Russell Westbrook, an ill-fitting player past his prime, disrupted the team's balance. The subsequent struggles led to the firing of coach Frank Vogel, a move that only scratched the surface of the larger problem.

Even the desperate move to rectify the Westbrook trade by acquiring Jared Vanderbilt, D'Angelo Russell, and Malik Beasley was not without flaws. Pelinka missed the opportunity to secure Mike Conley, a better fit, during the trade negotiations.

Ultimately, the Lakers find themselves at a crossroads. Addressing both coaching and front office concerns is paramount for salvaging the season and restoring the team's championship aspirations.

Looking Ahead

The Los Angeles Lakers stand at a pivotal juncture. They face not only the need for a coaching change but also a crucial reevaluation of their front office decisions. Yes, the urgency to relieve Darvin Ham of his coaching duties is apparent. However, it is imperative to recognize that addressing the broader issues within the organization is equally essential. The potential coaching alternatives offer a glimpse of the diverse expertise available. Each one comes with unique strengths that could benefit the Lakers. However, true transformation requires a comprehensive approach.

The team must acknowledge the missteps in roster management led by General Manager Rob Pelinka. To salvage the season and rekindle championship aspirations, the Lakers must embark on a dual-pronged strategy. They have to bring in a new coach for immediate impact and foster a more judicious and forward-thinking approach to roster decisions. Only through a holistic overhaul can the Lakers aspire to reclaim their championship glory and emerge as a dominant force in the competitive landscape of the NBA.