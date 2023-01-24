The Los Angeles Lakers made a trade!

On Monday, the 22-25 Lakers — one game out of the final play-in spot — acquired fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura, 24, from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks.

Hachimura offers youth, frontcourt versatility, and decent shooting and defense. The former Gonzaga star is averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game this season. He tied a career high with 30 points in his last outing.

Hachimura is slated to make his Lakers debut against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. He could soon be installed as a starter, per The Athletic.

“We are excited to welcome Rui and his family to the Los Angeles Lakers,” Rob Pelinka said in a statement. “Adding both size and depth to the wing position has been a goal, and the chance to accomplish that by acquiring a player with Rui’s two-way skills and upside was an opportunity that doesn’t present itself often.”

It’s a shrewd move by the Lakers, for reasons beyond his special bond with Russell Westbrook and his prior experience with Troy Brown Jr. and Thomas Bryant in D.C. Here are a few.

4. Cost

It’s well-known that the Lakers possess only two tradable first-round picks: 2027 and 2029. However, they entered this trade season with up to nine second-rounders to spend. The Lakers are sending D.C. the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-rounder, their own 2029 second-rounder, and whichever of the Wizards’ and Lakers’ 2028 second-rounders is less favorable. Easy.

Nunn — who missed the 2021-22 season with a knee bruise — had played better ball in the New Year (10.5 PPG, 35.3% from 3) after struggling to work the rust off and falling out of Darvin Ham’s rotation. But he was redundant amid a crowded backcourt of under-6’5 guys (Westbrook, Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, Patrick Beverley).

Adding the former lottery pick for an expendable player without surrendering a first-rounder is impressive stuff by Pelinka. Low risk, high floor, high upside.

One cause for concern: Hachimura has missed 95 games in his career.

3. Size

The Lakers have needed two-way size on the wing since Kyle Kuzma was traded. Unless you count Troy Brown Jr., the offensively challenged Juan Toscano-Anderson (both 6’6), and non-NBA ready rookie Cole Swider (6’9), LeBron and Wenyen Gabriel (who spends time at center) were the Lakers’ only playable large forwards before the addition of the 6’8, 230-pound Hachimura, who has a 7’2 wingspan.

“I mean they have nine guys that are over 6’8, 6’9,” LeBron said last week about the Lakers surrendering a record amount of second-chance points to the Memphis Grizzlies. “I think we’re playing with like three or four right now.”

Hachimura slots in as the backup power forward — an adequate if unspectacular defender who can space the floor alongside LeBron and Anthony Davis (Rui should cut aggressively in those lineups). His presence will allow LeBron to go back to small forward at times — a less physically taxing role.

Swapping Rui for Nunn should help balance Ham’s inconsistent rotation. Hachimura should help on the glass, too.

2. Shooting

The Lakers have slightly improved their perimeter shooting since an abysmal opening month, but they still rank last in the NBA in made 3s per game (10.3) and 26th in percentage (33.6).

Hachimura isn’t Kyle Korver, but he has made 40.1% of his triples (2.9 attempts per game) across the past two seasons, including a 44.7% campaign in 2021-22. More specifically, he has drilled 41.3% of his catch-and-shoot opportunities in that span, making him the most effective catch-and-shooter on the Lakers, per ESPN’s Kirk Goldsberry. Plus, working with LeBron typically benefits shooters, as his gravity and next-level passing produce steady open looks. (Hachimura can put the ball on the floor and create at the end of the clock; the Lakers could use more of that.)

To play devil’s advocate: Hachimura’s best quality is his scoring. The Lakers have been one of the most prolific offensive teams in the league since their 2-10 start and despite AD’s injury.

1. Looking ahead

This trade isn’t simply a win-now move done to appease a 38-year-old. It carries long-term implications. Hachimura will be a restricted free agent, and the Lakers reportedly intend on keeping him around.

Los Angeles took heat last year for an underwhelming offseason, but at least they went young. A glaring difference between the 2022-23 and 2021-22 squads is the former’s combination of motor, speed, and athleticism. The Lakers swapped out washed-up, pick-their-spots veterans for hungry and inspired under-30 guys. Add Hachimura to the list, who should be particularly motivated ahead of his first free agency foray.

His contractual situation could work for or against the Lakers. Depending on how he performs, Hachimura will command between $10 to $20 million annually. If he’s great and the Lakers want to sign him on the open market, they could be on the books for his $18.8 million cap hold. Combined with the 2023-24 salaries of LeBron, AD, Reaves, Damian Jones, and Max Christie, the Lakers would essentially be out of substantive cap room. (They do own Hachimura’s Bird rights. The fact that they took on a bit more luxury tax — $3 million — in the trade is a positive sign.)

But, if they can negotiate a deal with Hachimura at a lower initial AAV and/or re-sign him at a figure below his cap hold, they can retain hordes of space to use on a supporting cast, or even a discount veteran star. (Draymond Green? Fred VanVleet? Kyrie Irving?) Ironically, the best-case scenario for the Lakers may be Hachimura playing well enough to move the needle, but not so well that he becomes overly expensive.

Either way, “Big 3-and-D” is the most coveted role-player archetype in modern basketball. The Lakers added an unpolished but capable 3-and-D player who can help in the present and future — and did so without surrendering valuable assets. That’s just good business.