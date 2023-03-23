Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Los Angeles Lakers are doing all they can to sneak into the Western Conference Playoffs. They have been without LeBron James for a while, but they have managed to win some games and remain right in the playoff picture. However, the Lakers got a relatively positive outlook on the return of James in a recent segment by ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin.

"A league source familiar with LeBron James' thinking told me that he believes LeBron will push for some time over the final 3 games that the Lakers play in Los Angeles… so long as there's no setbacks in his rehab." — Dave McMenaminpic.twitter.com/9n6OIQwvp1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 23, 2023

“A league source familiar with LeBron James’ thinking told me that he believes LeBron will push for some time over the final 3 games that the Lakers play in Los Angeles… so long as there’s no setbacks in his rehab.”

That’s a more positive update regarding LeBron James and the Lakers, and they need their superstar back if they want any chance of making the playoffs and making a deep run.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed McMenamin’s report and mentioned that LeBrom has begun on-court activity.

Lakers star LeBron James (foot tendon injury) has begun on-court activity and team says there's no timeline yet for return. Sources say James is hopeful for a return within the final 3-to-4 games of the regular season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There’s an increasing optimism that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could return to play “a few” games in the final week of the regular season, sources tell ESPN. James has been out since suffering a right foot tendon injury on February 26. https://t.co/3lYNX6MA2Z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 23, 2023

LeBron has been out since injuring himself in the game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 26, and the Lakers have gone 7-5 in that time. Anthony Davis has been doing the heavy lifting, but Austin Reaves has emerged as of late, including 35 points against the Orlando Magic and 25 against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

The Lakers victory over the Suns has moved them to 36-37 and the 10th seed in the Western Conference, although they are just 1.5 games back of the 6th seed. The Lakers’ next four games are against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Chicago Bulls (twice), and the Minnesota Timberwolves before beginning the month of April.

With a ton of pressure on the Lakers, all eyes will be on the ongoing status of LeBron James.