For Washington Wizards point guard Monte Morris, a trade could be coming soon. Several trade destinations make sense, and there could even be a bit of a bidding war thanks to the demand for the reasonably priced PG.

There is a Wizards fire sale going on with trades of Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Chris Paul happening just ahead of the NBA draft. Now, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, a Morris trade could be the next domino to fall, as the 28-year-old is receiving interest from at least three teams and possibly four.

“Entering the final year of his contract and set to make $9.8 million, Morris is being viewed as a key point guard target for various teams in both the Eastern and Western Conferences, Seigel writes. “The Bulls, Timberwolves, and Bucks have all been mentioned as possible suitors for Morris, and the Raptors are an interesting team to watch as well if VanVleet departs in free agency.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Washington is currently looking to sell off any players with value, and with four potential Monte Morris trade destinations, he definitely has some. In addition to being a relatively low-priced expiring contract, the six-year NBA vet averaged 10.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game last season, while shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

In addition to Morris’ trade value, the Wizards are also relatively deep at point guard, even after flipping Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors. The team still has veterans Tyus Jones and Delon Wright under contract next season as well.